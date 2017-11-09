APEC and the East Asia Summit

Today I will travel to Vietnam and the Philippines for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit and the East Asia Summit (EAS). I will make a bilateral visit to Hong Kong between the two Summits.

I will use these visits to advance economic opportunity and regional security for the benefit of all Australians.

The Asia-Pacific region has benefited enormously from open trade and investment. In just over two decades, the per capita GDP of APEC economies has nearly tripled.

The APEC meeting in Da Nang on 10-11 November will be an important opportunity to explore ways of growing trade, generating jobs and fuelling economic growth.

While at APEC I will participate in a Summit meeting of TPP-11 countries and hope we can secure an outcome on TPP-11 that will bring significant benefits to Australian businesses.

At the APEC CEO Summit, I will lead a discussion on the importance of technology and innovation in driving economic opportunities for the region.

On 12 November, I will travel to Hong Kong for my first meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam. We will discuss the Australia-Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement negotiations and I will meet key Hong Kong innovators and investors, Australian industry leaders and community groups. Hong Kong is an important economic partner for Australia as our fifth largest source of foreign direct investment and eighth largest destination for Australian exports. Hong Kong is Australia’s largest commercial base in Asia and is home to the second largest concentration of Australians overseas after London.

On 14 November, I will attend the EAS in Manila. Convened by ASEAN, the EAS is the region’s premier forum for strategic and security issues. While In Manila, I will also meet with leaders to progress the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership which could deliver significant gains for Australia.

EAS leaders will have a frank discussion about regional security issues - particularly the unacceptable threat posed by North Korea, but also maritime security and terrorism.

I will update ASEAN Leaders on preparations for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit that will be held in Sydney next March. This important event will further strengthen our contribution to regional prosperity and security.

At both APEC and the EAS I look forward to meeting many of my counterparts to advance Australia’s economic and strategic interests.