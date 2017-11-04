Two Guardian-class Patrol Boats for Timor-Leste

Meeting yesterday at the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference in Perth, the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and His Excellency Dr Mari Bim Amude Alkatiri, the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, discussed the Australia-Timor-Leste bilateral partnership.

Maritime security remains a high priority for both countries.

Prime Minister Alkatiri has agreed to Australia’s offer to provide Timor-Leste with two new Guardian-class Patrol Boats, packaged with long-term training, advisory, maintenance, infrastructure and other support.

The new Pacific Patrol Boats are currently under construction by Austal Ships Pty Ltd, with the keel for the first vessel laid on 31 July 2017.

These 39.5 metre, steel-hulled vessels will be delivered to 13 nations from late 2018 as part of Australia’s $2 billion commitment to regional maritime security through the Pacific Maritime Security Program.

Based on current build schedules, delivery of Timor-Leste’s vessels will occur in June and September 2023.

Once delivered, these vessels will help support Timor-Leste’s sovereign capability to patrol and secure its maritime borders.

The close relationship between Australia and Timor-Leste includes long-running defence and police capacity building programs as part of Australia’s broader support for Timor-Leste’s security and development.