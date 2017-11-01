Remarks at Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Center

PRIME MINISTER:

All of the world’s oceans cannot contain our tears but all of the world’s steel cannot match the strength of our determination as we stand with Israel and the Jewish people and resolve, never again.

Thank you for this and thank you again for being our hosts here today. This is the second time Lucy and I have been at Yad Vashem.

It is one of the most moving experiences that anyone can have.

The sheer banality of evil, as Hannah Arendt said, shocks us to the very core. The mind recoils from it.

Lucy and I have visited the Wannsee House where the Final Solution was planned by bureaucrats and it reminds us that the smartest, the most technological, the most educated can do the most terrible things.

That is why we must never forget and why we must resolve with strength, the strength of all the world’s steel never again.

Thank you very much for hosting us here today.

Thank you.

