Remarks at meeting with His Excellency Mr Rivlin, President of the State of Israel

HIS EXCELLENCY MR RIVLIN, PRESIDENT OF THE STATE OF ISRAEL:

You are most welcome. We are already, in the name of all the people of Israel, I can say to you that they are so pleased that you are here and we are welcoming you from the bottom of our hearts.

PRIME MINISTER:

Mr President, thank you and your welcome has been so warm. We thank you for it.

We share so much history but above all we share the same values.

And the values of freedom and democracy were those for which the Australian Light Horse fought and won 100 years ago.

PRESIDENT OF THE STATE OF ISRAEL:

Absolutely.

PRIME MINISTER:

And that enabled, as we discussed in Beersheba yesterday, that enabled the creation of the State of Israel.

It was a step along the road and we are proud to have played a part in ensuring the extraordinary achievement, the fulfilment of history here in Israel.

It is wonderful to be here.

PRESIDENT OF THE STATE OF ISRAEL:

The step towards Beersheba was the first step towards Jerusalem, to free Jerusalem and to unite Jerusalem – that’s what our friends have done 100 years ago and we are so pleased to have you here with us after 100 years.

We are looking forward for the next 100 years.

PRIME MINISTER:

And many more centuries.

PRESIDENT OF THE STATE OF ISRAEL:

Thank you.

[ENDS]