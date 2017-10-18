Invictus Games athletes welcomed home

The achievements of Australia’s inspiring 2017 Invictus Games team have been celebrated during a welcome home function at Parliament House today.

Australia’s team of 43 athletes joined more than 550 competitors from 17 nations who have been wounded, injured and ill during their service. The athletes returned home with 51 medals and numerous personal best performances from the Games in Toronto, Canada, last month.

The Invictus Games, an initiative of His Royal Highness Prince Harry, is an international adaptive sport competition using the power of sport to motivate recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding of the sacrifices made by the men and women who serve their country.

Our incredible athletes have shone a spotlight on the sacrifices they have made serving our country and their indefatigable drive to overcome adversity.

Through the Games we are able to recognise and celebrate their unconquered spirit and what our wounded warriors are able to achieve during their recovery.

The Australian athletes participated in both individual and team sports including swimming, archery, cycling, track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis, powerlifting, indoor rowing and golf.

The Adaptive Sports Program, including the Invictus Games, is one way the ADF supports its wounded, injured and ill members, and this experience gives them renewed confidence to face future challenges in their rehabilitation.

We look forward to cheering on our athletes at the fourth Invictus Games that will be held in Sydney from 20 to 27 October 2018.