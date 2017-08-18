Preserving the Lodge and Kirribilli House

The Lodge and Kirribilli House are two significant national buildings that have housed Prime Ministers and hold the stories and memories of leaders that have steered this nation through war and prosperity.

I am establishing an advisory committee to guide the Australian Government on how to conserve and improve these institutions for our future generations.

This decision has been taken in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Bill Shorten MP and will utilise the experience gained from The Lodge refurbishment project.

As the Prime Minister’s official residences, it is important that these nationally significant heritage properties are well maintained and are fit for purpose.

Members of the Committee have been selected on their expertise or experience in a number of areas including architecture, planning, design and heritage.

I am pleased to advise that Mr David O’Donnell has accepted my invitation to chair the Committee.

David is a lawyer with over 40 years’ experience in environmental and planning law, large infrastructure projects, heritage law and commercial property.

The other members of the Committee are Michael Bryce AM AE, Angela Marshall, Malcolm Middleton OAM, Susan Rothwell, Peter Watts AM and the Australian Institute of Architects.

Information on members of the Committee are attached.

Official Residences Advisory Committee members

Michael Bryce AM AE: an architect and designer acknowledged for his distinguished work in graphic, urban and environmental design.

Angela Marshall: an interior designer who is a member and former Councillor of the Australiana Fund.

Malcolm Middleton OAM: the Queensland Government Architect who has done significant work with historical buildings and urban design and masterplanning.

Susan Rothwell: an architect and horticulturalist.

Peter Watts AM: an architect, landscape architect and founding Director of the Historic Houses Trust NSW.