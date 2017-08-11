Visit to Australia by the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands

I look forward to welcoming The Honourable Mr Manasseh Damukana Sogavare MP, Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, and his wife Madam Mrs Emmy Sogavare to Australia from 13 to 18 August.

Solomon Islands is one of Australia’s closest neighbours, and a country with which we share a strong and enduring friendship.

The visit by Prime Minister Sogavare is an important milestone following the conclusion of the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI)— a 14-year partnership that restored peace and stability to the Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister Sogavare and I will discuss the new era ahead for our bilateral development, economic, and security partnership.

During the visit Prime Minister Sogavare and I will witness the signing of a Bilateral Security Treaty.

Prime Minister Sogavare and Madam Sogavare will travel to Canberra, Brisbane and Sydney.