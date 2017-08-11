Visit to Australia by the President of Croatia

I look forward to welcoming Her Excellency Ms Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of Croatia, to Australia from 12 to 18 August.

Australia strongly values its warm relationship with Croatia. This year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two nations.

The President’s visit is an opportunity to celebrate the significant contribution of the Australian-Croatian community to Australia’s multicultural society. Over 43,000 Croatia-born people live in Australia and over 133,000 claim Croatian ancestry.

President Grabar-Kitarović’s state visit to Australia is the first by a Croatian head of state since 1995. It follows Foreign Minister Bishop’s successful trip to Croatia last month.

The President and I will discuss opportunities to strengthen commercial and other links between our two countries.

President Grabar-Kitarović will travel to Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Port Lincoln and Adelaide during her visit.