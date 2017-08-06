New United Nations and Australian Sanctions against North Korea

The Australian Government welcomes the unanimous adoption by the United Nations Security Council of new substantial measures against North Korea overnight.

Australia will move quickly to implement the new resolution and today announces new measures to support the international action.

The UN Security Council decision demonstrates clear international unity and resolve on the need to respond to continuing illegal and provocative actions by North Korea, which pose a major threat to international peace and security.

The new UN Security Council resolution implements a full ban on North Korea’s export of coal, iron, lead and seafood – which account for up to a third of North Korea’s exports – and bans new work permits for North Korean migrant workers.

The resolution also freezes assets and introduces travel bans on others involved in activities assisting North Korea.

Together, these measures will impose significant costs on Pyongyang’s continuing illegal behaviour, and further constrain its ability to fund its weapons programs.

The Australian Government urges all UN Member States to take immediate steps to implement these measures.

In support of international efforts on North Korea, Australia will also apply targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on several additional individuals and seven entities under Australia's autonomous sanctions regime. Australia will also continue to work with our ASEAN partners and the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China to uphold global peace and stability.