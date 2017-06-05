Major Works on The Northern Road and Bringelly Road Upgrades

The Turnbull Government is continuing to deliver vital infrastructure that is improving transport in Western Sydney, creating local jobs and growing the regional economy.

Work today began on the next two sections of The Northern Road upgrade as well as the second stage of the Bringelly Road upgrade.

The projects form a major part of the $3.6 billion Western Sydney Infrastructure Plan. The Commonwealth has funded 80 per cent ($2.9 billion) of the Plan that will create new and upgraded transport connections for the Western Sydney Airport ahead of it is opening in 2026.

Nationally, the Turnbull Government will deliver a $75 billion infrastructure package to deliver unprecedented investment in infrastructure for all Australians.

Works began today on:

The Northern Road between Peter Brock Drive, Oran Park and Mersey Road, Bringelly (11.3 kilometres);

The Northern Road between Glenmore Parkway, Glenmore Park and Jamison Road, South Penrith (four kilometres); and

The second stage of the Bringelly Road upgrade, between King Street, Rossmore and The Northern Road, Bringelly (4.3 kilometres).

Western Sydney will grow by more than one million people over the next 20 years. We are planning ahead and providing essential infrastructure to support this growth and make life better for more people in Western Sydney.

Our investments are already transforming the economy of Western Sydney, giving businesses the confidence to invest, expand and create new jobs. This means more people can access employment opportunities close to home, giving them more time to spend with their families and in their communities.

The Coalition will build the Western Sydney Airport, providing a new international gateway and securing Sydney’s aviation capacity. It will create 20,000 new jobs by the early 2030s, and deliver more than 60,000 direct airport jobs in the long-term.

The Commonwealth and State Governments are working together to improve access to Western Sydney and tackle congestion, improving major transport corridors such as the M4 Motorway and the future M12 Motorway.

The Coalition’s leadership has brought all three levels of government to the table for a City Deal for Western Sydney. The City Deal is on track for signing by the end of 2017, providing a blueprint for the region’s growth. This means better transport, more local jobs and more affordable housing.

The Turnbull Government thanks the Berejiklian Government for their investment and close coordination in building a better Western Sydney.

Today’s milestones expand on work that is continuing on the Western Sydney Infrastructure Plan, including Stage 1 of the $509 million Bringelly Road Upgrade.

For more information visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au