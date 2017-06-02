New Visa Option to Boost Tourism and Business Ties with Singapore

Singaporeans will have exclusive access to a new long-term, multiple-entry visa option by 1 January 2018, making it easier to travel to Australia for business and pleasure.

The Visitor (Subclass 600) visa will allow travellers to visit Australia for up to three months at a time, over a six-year period, with a single application.

The new visa option was announced during the Prime Minister’s official visit to Singapore, and will further strengthen ties between our two countries.

Alongside Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister Turnbull also announced a new reciprocal Work and Holiday Maker programme will commence on 1 August 2017.

With up to 500 places per year, the programme will allow young people from Australia and Singapore to undertake short term work or study.

Last financial year, more than 230,000 visitor visas were granted to travellers from Singapore, up 16 per cent compared with the previous year.

These new visa arrangements will further boost tourism and business links between Australia and Singapore.

It will make it easier for people to come to Australia to visit friends and family while also enabling business operators to conduct regular meetings or attend conferences in Australia.

These announcements build on the Australia-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Applicants must satisfy all usual visa criteria, including health and character requirements and have adequate funds to support themselves for the period of the visit.

Details of the new arrangements will be made available at the Australian Visa Application Centre’s website in Singapore.