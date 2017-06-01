Visit to Singapore

From 2 – 4 June, I will make my first official visit as Prime Minister to Singapore.

I will deliver the keynote address at the opening of the 16th Shangri-La Dialogue, and will hold the second Australia-Singapore annual leaders’ talks with Singaporean Prime Minister, Mr Lee Hsien Loong.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is the largest and most important annual gathering of defence ministers, defence force chiefs and senior security officials in the Indo-Pacific. It provides an important opportunity to set out Australia’s vision for a stable, prosperous and rules-based region built on open economies.

My meeting with Prime Minister Lee will be a timely opportunity to exchange views on the changing strategic landscape and the importance of regional institutions, including ASEAN and the East Asia Summit, in ensuring regional stability and economic prosperity.

We will also review the excellent progress made across the four pillars of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: trade and economic, defence and security, innovation and science cooperation and cultural exchange.

Australia’s relationship with Singapore is one of the closest and most comprehensive in the region. It is a relationship built on complementary economies and shared strategic interests.

I look forward to further strengthening the links between our two economies, our institutions and our people.