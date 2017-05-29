Increase in support to Afghanistan

Australia will increase its contribution to the NATO-led Resolute Support training mission, in order to help Afghan forces secure their country and fight the global scourge of terrorism.

Afghanistan is facing a challenging security environment, and this extra support from Australia will help deny terrorists the safe havens that threaten the international community.

The Australian Government has agreed to increase the Australian Defence Force train, advise and assist mission in Afghanistan by 30 personnel, from 270 to approximately 300 people.

These additional advisers will provide crucial extra support and expertise to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces.

The increase follows a recent request from NATO to contributing nations to consider boosting their contributions to the Resolute Support Mission.

Given the centrality of Afghanistan in the global fight against terrorism, a larger Australian contribution to the Resolute Support Mission is both timely and appropriate.

These adjustments have been considered in light of broader ADF commitments across the globe.

In a dynamic strategic environment, it is important that we remain flexible to respond to changing circumstances.

Australia has been providing substantial support to the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan. In response to the NATO request, this increase is responsible, appropriate and consistent with our broader strategic interests.