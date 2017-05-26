Commonwealth and NT forge new partnership on cities

The Commonwealth and Northern Territory governments have entered into an agreement to work together to create a City Deal.

The two governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, as a step towards a future City Deal for Darwin that will drive investment, jobs and make life better for communities in the region.

The MOU outlines a number of areas for collaboration between the Commonwealth, Territory and local governments, including:

Help transform the Territory’s capital into a world-class tropical tourist and cultural destination by supporting innovative private and public sector infrastructure investments across all three levels of government.

Create more jobs by supporting skills and industry development, recognising Darwin’s proximity to Asia and opportunities in Defence and agribusiness, and removing barriers to employment.

Improve housing affordability through a greater choice of housing options; and

Improve the liveability, amenity and attractiveness of the city centre, including heat reduction in built-up areas, development of green spaces and vibrant arts and cultural experiences.

City Deals are agreements between all three levels of government that prioritise reforms in investment and planning. They are tailored to back local plans and opportunities, to advance individual cities or regions.

It is anticipated that every lever of the Commonwealth, State Government and local government will work together to create jobs and a more liveable city that grows the Northern Australian economy.

The Northern Territory is the fourth jurisdiction to enter into an MOU with the Commonwealth to establish City Deals, as momentum continues to build behind the Smart Cities Plan.

The Smart Cities Plan will position our cities to succeed in the 21st Century economy. It is a plan for supporting productive, accessible, liveable cities that attract talent, encourage innovation and create opportunities for residents.